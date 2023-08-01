Home

Jasprit Bumrah Returns Is Good News, And Not A Moment Too Soon

Jasprit Bumrah has been named the captain of the Indian side that will play Ireland in the three-match T20I series that starts on August 18.



Jasprit Bumrah is returning to international cricket after nearly one year. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: It was September 25, 2022, when we last saw Jasprit Bumrah bowl a ball in anger, when he played a T20 International (T20I) against Australia. His Test and One-Day International (ODI) outings had ended in July last year, against England. It has been a long wait indeed and both fans and the team have been waiting.

Now India’s No. 1 fast bowler is returning to action in the T20I series against Ireland, and not a moment too soon. India, still struggling to find an ideal combination for the ICC World Cup, which is looming, will be extremely glad to have him back, not just for his skill but also his experience in top-grade cricket.

Bumrah’s return could not have been timed more closely. India, in their ODI livery, aren’t exactly setting the stage on fire against the West Indies. Although most of the crisis seems to be on the batting end, the truncated bowling attack has also been tested and, as it emerged in the last match, was found short, though you have to cioncede that they were defending a very poor total.

But just ahead of that, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav had run through the Caribbean batting to hand India a facile win in the first ODI. Bumrah is not returning to the ODI format straightaway, since it is vital to see him play some games, in any format, before the decision is taken to name the squad for the World Cup.

So, Ireland it will be, and Bumrah is not just a member of the squad, he is leading it. He leads a relatuively raw seam-up squad of Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar, who just made his Test and ODI debuts in the West Indies.

India’s trip down the fast-bowling lane has not been sensational in Bumrah’s absence. Mohammad Shami has been up and down and Mohammed Siraj seems to have taken up the mantle of the friontline bowler effecticely.

But his sudden and conspicuous departure from the West Indies had raised many eyebrows before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) clarified that he had a sore ankle and was sent back as a precaution. One hopes it is just that.

As for the rest of the bowlers, no one has really stepped up.

Arshdeep Singh was showing a lot of promise but somehow has faded a bit. He had shown some great promise in the death overs of limited-overs internationals but somehow his initial bowling always struggled.

As for Umran Malik, it seems that he has got it into his head, with a lot of people whispering in his ear, that he is India’s fastest, so he has to bowl fast. Which he does, but with little control.

Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and several other names keep cropping up and then fading out, so for more reasons than one, Bumrah is needed.

At the same time, it would be a test for him as well. He has been out of competitive cricket for long and a total of 12 overs (in all probability) of real-time bowling may or may not show us how fit he is. The BCCI insists that he is now fully fit, but all of that remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, this is an important step in the direction of India’s assault on an ICC trophy, an elusive prize that has everyone agog, since it is at home again. Bumrah’s includion is good news for now. One hopes it stays that way.















