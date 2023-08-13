Jasprit Bumrah Seen Bowling to KL Rahul Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Team India Squad Announcement

Home

Jasprit Bumrah Video of Bowling to KL Rahul Ahead of Asia Cup 2023 Team India Squad Announcement Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah look fit for selection for the upcoming season.

Bumrah Bowls to Rahul in The Nets (Image: Twitter)

Bangalore: With speculations rife over Asia Cup squad and KL Rahul‘s fitness, a video surfaced on social space on Sunday where you can see Jasprit Bumrah bowling to the LSG captain in the nets. This is a video that will bring a sigh of relief to fans who want to see both Bumrah and Rahul in action in the upcoming season which features the Asia Cup and then the ODI World Cup. Both the cricketers were out of action due to injuries, but now they have recovered and would join the side.

Here is the viral video where you can see Bumrah bowl to Rahul in the nets:

As per reports the squad for the Asia Cup would be announced this week.

Meanwhile, India will be led by comeback man Jasprit Bumrah against Ireland. With head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff in the United States for the final two T20Is against West Indies, former India cricketer Laxman was rumoured to go on the tour. However, based on a Cricbuzz report, the likes of Sitanshu Kotak and Sairaj Bahutule will be part of the Indian support staff in the Ireland series.

he team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.

On the other hand, Rahul is expected to be drafted back in the side for the Asia Cup where India will play Pakistan twice in the group stage. Rahul would be a key memeber of the squad as he will play as a batter and then keep wickets as well.















