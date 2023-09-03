Home

Jasprit Bumrah Set To Miss Asia Cup 2023 Clash Against Nepal

Jasprit Bumrah, who is coming from a long injury, did not get to bowl against Pakistan as the match was abandoned due to rain in the Asia Cup 2023.



New Delhi: India speedster Jasprit Bumrah will likely to miss the Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal as the pacer is back in Mumbai due to personal reasons reported Dainik Jagran on Sunday. Bumrah was the part of Indian squad in the opener clash of the Asia Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan where the bowler played 14 balls and scored 16 runs but the match got abandoned due to rain.

Bumrah made his international comeback after almost a year as the speedster was recovering from back stress fracture.

Jasprit Bumrah has returned to Mumbai due to personal reasons. He’ll be available for the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023. (Dainik Jagran). pic.twitter.com/ClUb2aO1oE — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 3, 2023

Although, Bumrah will be available for the Super four Stage of the tournament. In Group A, Pakistan qualified for Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each. Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for Super Four stage.

Even in the event of another rain-marred match on tomorrow, India can advance to the Super Four with two points, but Rohit Sharma’s men will certainly not want it that way.

India received some encouraging signals from their match against Pakistan, and they would want to build on them ahead of the business end of this tournament and much sterner assays in the waiting.

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf had reduced India to 66 for 4 by the 15th over. At that point, India’s worries might have been accentuated by the fact that they have a jelly middle-order.

Ishan Kishan was playing the first match of his career at No. 5 in ODIs and Hardik Pandya never really fitted the bill of a firefighter.

