Jasprit Bumrah Should Have Been Rested Along For Aus ODIs Keeping ODI World Cup 2023 in Mind?

Jasprit Bumrah Should Have Been Rested For Aus ODI’s Keeping World Cup 2023 in Mind?

India Squad for Australia ODI’s (Image: X)

Mumbai: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a comeback to the team in Dublin versus Ireland after a gap of 11 months. Straightaway he looked a part of things and it seemed he was never away from the game. Then came the Asia Cup and a couple of spells from Bumrah exemplified his class and domination. Now, with the ODI World Cup 2023 coming up in India, one would have felt Bumrah could have been rested for the ODI’s versus Australia keeping the ODI WC in mind.

It is no secret that Bumrah is prone to injuries. Injuries have kept him out of big multi-nation tournament over the past season and that has not helped. Now, with Bumrah looking in good shape – he should have been rested to avoid any mishap before the marquee event.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have also been rested for the first two ODI’s versus Australia, one feels BCCI could have taken the same decision for Bumrah as well.

India play the opening ODI versus Australia on September 22.

India Squad For 1st & 2nd ODIs: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar.

India Squad vs Australia for 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya, (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohammed Siraj.















