Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Starts Light Bowling Workload at NCA, Targets Asia Cup 2023 Return

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Jasprit Bumrah Starts Light Bowling Workload at NCA, Targets Asia Cup 2023 Return

Jasprit Bumrah underwent a back surgery in New Zealand earlier this year and hasn’t played cricket since last September.

Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah injury, Jasprit Bumrah injury updates, Jasprit Bumrah targets Asia Cup return, Jasprit Bumrah training at NCA, Jasprit Bumrah in NCA, Shreyas Iyer, Shreyas Iyer injury updates, Shreyas Iyer injury, Shreyas Iyer training at NCA, Shreyas Iyer eyes Asia Cup return, BCCI, National Cricket Academy,
Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since last September. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah is eyeing a Asia Cup 2023 return after the India pacer started light bowling workloads recently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, according to reports. India batter Shreyas Iyer, who is also recuperating at the NCA, too is eyeing to make an competitive comeback in the continental championship that is set for a August 31 start.

Based on a report in ESPN Cricinfo, both Bumrah and Iyer are focussing mainly on physiotherapy and the NCA Medical staff are optimistic about their availability in the Asia Cup. Bumrah suffered a recussing back injury that made him miss the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Indian pacer then missed the Bangladesh tour before being named in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka in January. However, he was soon ruled out of the series and the subsequent New Zealand series and the Border Gavaskar Trophy that followed.

There were reports that Bumrah will return in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians and play selective matches to allow him gradual return to competitive cricket. However, he missed the Indian Premier League too.

On the other hand, Iyer suffered a back injury on the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad against Australia in the BGT and was ruled out of the Australia ODIs as well. The middle-order batter underwent a surgery in London and is now undergoing physiotherapy.

Pant Recovering Fast

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who shared a video on his recovery on Wednesday, also is recovering fast than expected. The India wicketkeeper has started walking without crutches and climb stairs without support.

Although Pant is unlikely to play any cricket in 2023, but it is understood that the southpaw is largely pain-free at the moment and working on increasing his lower-body and upper-body mobility exercises.










Source link

Previous article
Manoj Bajpayee on Speculations of Him Joining Politics Recalls Meeting Lalu Prasad Yadav
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights