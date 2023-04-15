Jasprit Bumrah Starts Rehab At NCA After Surgery, Shreyas Iyer To Go Under Knife Soon: BCCI

Home

New Delhi: The BCCI on Saturday said that Jasprit Bumrah has started his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after undergoing a surgery on his lower back in New Zealand while Shreyas Iyer is to go under the knife next week.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday,” BCCI said in a statement.

“Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation,” the statement added. Bumrah has been out of action since last September.

He missed the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup (both in 2022) and then the recently-concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy and the ongoing IPL 2023. Although the board has said nothing on Bumrah’s availability for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June, but it is certain the BCCI will not rush him for a five-day game immediately after recovery.

For Iyer, he has been having the back issue from the start of the year. He missed the New Zealand series at home and then also missed the first Test against Australia in the BGT. The right-hander complained of back pain during the fourth Test in the same series and did not bat in that game.

He subsequently missed he missed the ODI series against Australia and then IPL 2023. Meanwhile the BCCI is confident that Bumrah will be fit in time for the ODI World Cup 2023 at home. India will host the 50-over tournament later this year in October-November and the schedule is expected to be declared soon.











