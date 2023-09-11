Home

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Jasprit Bumrah Thanks Shaheen Afridi For Heartwarming Gift After India-Pakistan Game at Colombo Gets Called-Off

Jasprit Bumrah has thanked Shaheen Shah Afridi for his heartwarming gesture yesterday during the Indo-Pak clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: India pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah has thanked Pakistan’s premium pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for his heartwarming gesture yesterday during the Indo-Pak clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s fast bowler came up with a very sweet gesture when congratulating new dad Jasprit Bumrah after play was suspended on Sunday in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match. Afridi passed on a gift to Bumrah’s newborn baby as the two met at the R. Premadasa Stadium before heading back to the team hotel.

The left-arm Pakistan pacer came out with a red-coloured gift-wrapped box and handed it over to India’s ace pacer. The Pakistan pacer congratulated Bumrah and wished good health and happiness for the India star’s newborn baby.

Spreading joy 🙌 Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

The right-arm pacer Bumrah took on to his social handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) and thanked Shaheen Shah Afridi for his kind gesture towards his newborn baby. Jasprit Bumrah wrote “Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always,”

Beautiful gesture, my family and I are overwhelmed with the love! Best wishes always.🤗 @iShaheenAfridi — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 11, 2023

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a masterclass in aggressive batsmanship with sublime half-centuries that took India to 147/2 against Pakistan before the skies opened up to force the game into the reserve day (Monday).

The reserve day’s proceedings will start from 3 PM IST onwards after the rain stopped the proceedings at 4.52 PM this day. India had played 24.1 overs when the rain came down and will resume from that point (24.2 overs) on the morrow. The two not-out batters are Virat Kohli (8) and KL Rahul (17).

This also means that Indian players will have to take to the field for two more days in succession: Monday for the reserve day against Pakistan and Tuesday for their second Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.

Before nature showed its ugly face, Rohit (56, 49 balls, 6×4, 4×6) and Gill (58, 52 balls, 10×4) were in spectacular touch while adding 121 runs in just 100 balls.















