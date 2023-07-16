Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah To Return To International Cricket Soon? Viral Video Gives Major Update On India Pacer

Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering at the National Cricket Academy. He is expected to return during T20Is against Ireland.



Jasprit Bumrah in action against South Africa during the 2022 ODI series. (ICC/Twitter)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah is close to regaining full fitness after the Indian pacer was reported bowling at eight to 10 overs a day at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The good news comes in for the Indian team ahead of Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup at home.

Based on an Indian Express report, thw 29-year-old is bowling at full throttle without any discomfort or any pain during the net sessions and might also play in the practice matches at the NCA. As rumoured, Bumrah’s participation during the Ireland T20Is is on cards.

Bumrah, who underwent back surgery in March, resumed his bowling last month. He has been out of action since September last year and had missed T20 World Cup 2022, IPL 2023 and the World Test Championship final among major events.

Another pacer, Prasidh Krishna, who underwent a surgery for a lumber stress fracture and has been recovering at the NCA, also returned to bowling along with Bumrah. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has also resumed batting at the training nets in the NCA.

One of the batting mainstays in the middle order for India, Iyer has a recurring back issue and underwent surgery in London. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain missed IPL 2023 after picking up the injury during the fourth Test against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Along with Bumrah, Iyer could also travel to Ireland for the T20Is and it would be a huge boost for the Indian side if both these players get fully fit ahead Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023 as it will finally shape up the playing XI.

Following India’s fantastic win over West Indies in the first Test in Dominica on Friday, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey said that the bowling attack misses the presence of Bumrah. “Injuries and workload of bowlers is a big concern. If you look at the last one-and-a-half years, Bumrah is a player who we have missed a lot,” Mhambrey had said.















