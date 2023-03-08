Home

Jasprit Bumrah Undergoes Back Surgery, Pacer Likely To Join India Squad For ODI World Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah had missed the Asia Cup 2022, and T20 World Cup 2022, and now the speedster is missing the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and will also likely to miss this season of the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi: Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah who was out of action since September last year due to a back injury has undergone back surgery in Christchurch the pacer’s surgery was successful and the cricketer is doing fine reported cricbuzz on March 7, Wednesday.

“Sources from New Zealand have confirmed the development stating that Bumrah, who has been out of action since September last year, is doing well and is on way to full recovery. An official of the hospital, however, declined a comment stating that “Any questions regarding Jasprit will be best directed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).” Said Cricbuzz’s report.

“According to the BCCI sources, Bumrah’s recovery will take 24 weeks maximum and the pacer should be in a position to hit the nets by August. It may not be possible for him to play in the Asia Cup, likely in September, but there is an air of optimism that Bumrah could be fully ready for the World Cup” added cricbuzz.

However, Team India is currently playing the Test series against Australia where Rohit-led India had won the first two Tests at Nagpur and New Delhi but lost the third in Indore and are leading the series 2-1 going into the fourth and final match of the series.

Now, India will play the fourth and final Test match against Australia which will start from March 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat.











