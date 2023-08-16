Jasprit Bumrah Yorker on Target Against Yashasvi Jaiswal in Net Session in Dublin Ahead of Ind vs Ire 1st T20I

Home

Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Perfect Yorker Against Yashasvi Jaiswal in Net Session in Dublin | WATCH

Ind vs Ire: The Yashasvi Jaiswal batter got his bat down in the knick of time. Bumrah is making a comeback to the Indian side after 11 months.

Bumrah Yorks Jaiswal (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Dublin: ‘Captain’ Jasprit Bumrah is making all the headlines since landing in Dublin on Wednesday. First, Bumrah was seen bowling in the nets in a clip shared by the Indian board on social media, then, the BCCI that was posted – Bumrah could be seen back at his best nailing a perfect yorker against young Yashasvi Jaiswal. The left-handed batter got his bat down in the knick of time. Bumrah is making a comeback to the Indian side after 11 months. He has been out of action due to his prolonged back injury.

Here is the viral clip where you can see Bumrah nailing the perfect yorker:

The next ball he bowled a deadly yorker to a left-hander, probably to Yashasvi Jaiswal. While the Indian team for this series consists mainly of youngsters who are there in the Asian Games squad too, the focus will definitely on Bumrah who is trying to be in squads for Asia Cup and ICC World Cup at home.

With no Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya, Bumrah will be leading the side against Ireland. This is not the first time Bumrah is leading the Indian side. He was made the captain of the side in the rescheduled fifth Test against England last year.

Meanwhile, the netizens were in awe seeing Bumrah bowling. “Fire fire fire. I can’t wait to seeee you Jassi,” an X user wrote. “Hope this happiness last longer. Welcome back champ,” another user wrote. “Heart skips a beat watching him bowl like this. Hope he doesn’t break again! #valuable #fingerscrossed,” a person commented.















