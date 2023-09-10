September 10, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah’s Baby Boy Gets Special Gift From Pakistan After IND Vs PAK Tie Proceeds To Reserve Day

Jasprit Bumrah missed India’s match against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 to be with his wife as they welcomed baby boy Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi gives a special gift to Jasprit Bumrah for the latter’s baby boy in Colombo. (Image: Screengrab)

Colombo: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gifted a special gift to Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah’s new-born boy after their Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2023 was called off for the day on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The India vs Pakistan match will continue on the Reserve Day on Monday with full quota of 50 overs to be played.

The incident took place just after the match on Sunday was called off due to rain. Shaheen, who dismissed Shubman Gill on the day, came to the side of the Indian dressing room and gifted a red-coloured box to Bumrah as a token of love to the Indian’s baby boy who was born on September 4.

Shaheen said, “Allah usko hamesha khush rakhe aur naya Bumrah bane (May Allah bless him and keep him happy and we get to see a new Bumrah).” In reply, Bumrah said, “Thank You so much.” The whole conversation was caught on camera, the video of which was shared by Pakistan Cricket Board on soical media.

The Indian pacer who is coming back after a 11-month injury layoff, missed the Nepal match on September 4 for the birth of his baby boy. They named his Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave a masterclass in aggressive batsmanship with sublime half-centuries that took India to 147/2 against Pakistan before the skies opened up to force the game into the reserve day (Monday).

The reserve day’s proceedings will start from 3 PM IST onwards, after the rain stopped the proceedings on 4.52 PM this day. India had played 24.1 overs when the rain came down, and will resume from that point (24.2 overs) on the morrow. The two not out batters are Virat Kohli (8) and KL Rahul (17).

This also means that Indian players will have to take to the field for two more days in succession – Monday for the reserve day against Pakistan and on Tuesday for their second Super 4 match against Sri Lanka.

Before nature showed its ugly face, Rohit (56, 49 balls, 6×4, 4×6) and Gill (58, 52 balls, 10×4) were in spectacular touch while adding 121 runs in just 100 balls.










Source link

