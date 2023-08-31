August 31, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Javelin Ace Aims Another Feather In The Cap

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: Javelin Ace Aims Another Feather In The Cap

live

Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2023: Can India’s Javelin ace strike gold again ? Follow our live updates.

Neeraj Chopra, Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Live, Diamond league 2023 Live, Diamond league live Updates, Neeraj chopra match today, neeraj chopra Live Javelin event today, diamond league 2023 javelin throw, murali sreeshankar long jump, neeraj chopra 90m throw, Neeraj Chopra Event Today Start Time, Zurich Diamond League 2023 live updates, Diamond League 2023 details, Neeraj Chopra, Event schedule, Murali sreeshankar Long Jump Live Updates
LIVE Neeraj Chopra At Zurich Diamond League 2023: Javelin Ace Aims Another Feather In The Cap. (Image: Twitter)

Zurich: Newly-crowned world champion Neeraj Chopra will look to maintain his unbeaten streak in the Zurich Diamond League 2023, where he will be competing in a star-studded men’s javelin throw field on Friday (IST).

In Zurich Diamond League, where he is competing four days after being crowned world champion, Neeraj Chopra will be up against familiar competitiors like Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, bronze winner in Budapest with 86.67m, Julian Weber of Germany and two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.

Chopra, who won the Diamond League final trophy last year, sits third with 16 points from two events. Vadlejch (21 points from three events) and Weber (19 from three events), who finished fourth in Budapest with 85.79m, are on top and at second place respectively.

Neeraj Chopra’s event will start at 12:12 AM IST.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Rohit Sharma Is Playing His First And Last World Cup, Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Match

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Samarawickrama, Asalanka Takes SL Closer To Win

5 hours ago admin
3 min read

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Samarawickrama, Asalanka Fifties Drive Sri Lanka To Five Wicket Win

5 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Javelin Ace Aims Another Feather In The Cap

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Rohit Sharma Is Playing His First And Last World Cup, Sourav Ganguly Makes Big Revelation Ahead Of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Match

3 hours ago admin
3 min read

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023: Samarawickrama, Asalanka Fifties Drive Sri Lanka To Five Wicket Win

5 hours ago admin
3 min read

Samarawickrama, Asalanka Takes SL Closer To Win

5 hours ago admin