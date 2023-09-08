September 8, 2023

Jawaan Fever Grips Rinku Singh, KKR Star Watches Shah Rukh Khans Film

Not just Rinku Singh, the world is loving Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’.

Rinku Singh Watches Jawaan (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ released on Thursday and it created massive buzz across the globe. While the actor recieved immense praise from people from all walks of life, it was Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh, whose message was loved by fans. The KKR cricketer went to watch the film aand after watching it he claimed to have loved it. Rinku, who is one of SRK’s favourites in the KKR side, took to X and posted a picture with a nice caption which read: “DND. Watching my fav @iamsrk love you sir,” he also added a red heart emoji.

There is no doubt that Rinku is a big SRK admirer and was in awe when the superstar met him during the IPL this year. After one of the matches this year in the IPL, Rinku interacted with the actor.

Recalling the time after an IPL win, the cricketer said, “Sir (Shah Rukh Khan) called me after that.” When prodded about what SRK told him, Rinku added, “Shaadi ka bol rahe the wo (He was talking about my marriage).” On being asked further, Rinku said that SRK told him, “Log mujhe bulaate hain apni shaadi mein, magar main jaata nahi hu. Main teri shaadi mein aaunga naachne. (People call me to attend their marriage, but I don’t go. But I will attend your marriage and dance.”

Rinku is part of the Asian Games Cricket squad and he will look to put in a good show there in China.










Source link

