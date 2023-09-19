September 19, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Jay Shah Presents Legendary Rajinikanth With Golden Ticket Ahead Of Marquee Event

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ICC World Cup 2023: Jay Shah Presents Legendary Rajinikanth With Golden Ticket Ahead Of Marquee Event

The ICC World Cup 2023 Golden Ticket will give all the ticketholders access to every match from ground zero.

ICC World Cup 2023, BCCI, ICC World Cup 2023 golden ticket, what is ICC World Cup 2023 golden ticket, who gets ICC World Cup 2023 golden ticket, Rajinikanth gets World Cup golden ticket, ICC World Cup 2023 date, ICC World Cup 2023 venue, ICC World Cup 2023 fixture, Rajinikanth news, Rajinikanth updates, Rajinikanth movies, Rajinikanth cricket,
BCCI secretary Jay Shah hands over the ICC World Cup 2023 Golden Ticket to Rajinikanth. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: After Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan, southern film legend Rajinikanth became the latest recipient of the Golden Ticket for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 that India is hosting from October 5. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah presented the honour to Rajinikanth on Tuesday.

Sharing the moment on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), BCCI wrote, “The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema!The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture.

“We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. #GoldenTicket.” Besides his movies, Rajinikanth loves cricket and is often seen in the stands cheering for Men in Blue.

The 72-year-old was seen cheering for India in one of the ODIs in Mumbai earlier this year in March. Meanwhile, India will start their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will take place in Ahmedabad on October 14.

After being recently crowned Asia Cup champions, India will play three ODIs against Australia and two warm-up games. The squad for the Australia ODIs were announced on Monday with some of the senior players being rested for the first two games.

What is Golden Ticket?

The Golden Ticket gives the holders a special access to every match from ground zero. The accreditation card with the ticket says they are BCCI’s guests and will be given VIP treatment to all the Golden Ticket holders during the marquee event.










Source link

More Stories

1 min read

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India vs China Football Match Starts Today at 5:00 PM IST

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Cheteshwar Pujara REACTS After Being Suspended by ECB For County Championship Game

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

He Should Have Been Here Harbhajan Singh Question Management For Not Picking Yuzvendra Chahal

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Jay Shah Presents Legendary Rajinikanth With Golden Ticket Ahead Of Marquee Event

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India vs China Football Match Starts Today at 5:00 PM IST

2 hours ago admin
4 min read

Best Methods to Retire by 50

2 hours ago
2 min read

Khyaal and Tata 1mg Join Hands to Empower Senior Citizens with Holistic Healthcare Solutions

2 hours ago

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.