Sports

Jay Shah set to serve two three-year terms as chair after ICC Board recommendation

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 21, 2024
0 57 1 minute read
Jay Shah set to serve two three-year terms as chair after ICC Board recommendation

Jay Shah could end up being the ICC chair for two terms of three years each instead of three terms of two years each, which is the current norm, after he takes over on December 1. This after the ICC Board, which met in Dubai over the weekend, recommended that the term – for the chair and the independent director – be changed.

In a statement on Monday, the ICC said that the recommendation will now be “circulated for approval” among its members, comprising Full and Associate Members.

While no reason behind the recommendation was made public, it is understood that the move is part of the ICC’s drive for better governance. The ICC Board believes it will provide security and stability to both the chair and independent director, who sit on the ICC Board, without having to worry about elections every two years. Also, while the overall term of six years remains the same, there will be more continuity.

Shah, who is 35, was elected unopposed to replace outgoing ICC chair Greg Barclay, who has served two of his three terms since being elected in 2020 for the first time. The independent director’s position, meanwhile, has been lying vacant since former Pepsico chair Indra Nooyi finished her three terms earlier this summer.

There were changes to the ICC men’s cricket committee, too, with New Zealand businessman Scott Weenink appointed Full Member representative, and Scott Edwards, the 28-year-old Netherlands captain, named Associate Member representative.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Source link

Tags
Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 21, 2024
0 57 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

NZ-W Flag

IND vs NZ Cricket Scorecard, 1st Test at Bengaluru, October 16

October 19, 2024
Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to lead India A on tour of Australia

Ruturaj Gaikwad likely to lead India A on tour of Australia

October 18, 2024
PAK Flag

New Zealand in India 2024/25, IND vs NZ 1st Test Match Report, October 16 – 20, 2024

October 18, 2024
India vs NZ - Richa Ghosh misses NZ ODIs to sit for board exams

India vs NZ – Richa Ghosh misses NZ ODIs to sit for board exams

October 17, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow