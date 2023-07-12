Menu
Jay Shah to Visit Pakistan For Asia Cup? BCCIs Arun Dhumal SNUBS Rumours

The BCCI Secretary will not be travelling to Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup. The schedule of the Asia Cup is yet to be announced.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: Amid the controversy over venue and schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup, rumours that BCCI secretary Jay Shah would be visiting Pakistan was doing the rounds. Now, we finally have some clarity. The BCCI Secretary will not be travelling to Pakistan ahead of the Asia Cup. The schedule of the Asia Cup is yet to be announced. The tournament would be played in a hybrid model where four matchs would be played in Pakistan, while the rest of the games would be played in Sri Lanka.

“I have not agreed to anything. This is just plain miscommunication. Probably done deliberately or mischievously. I’ll not be making any visit,” Jay Shah told News18 CricketNext.

Shah and PCB chief Zaka Ashraf met recently in Durban on the sidelines of the ICC meet. Since this Durban meet, Pakistan media is carrying the news that Shah has been invited to Pakistan by Ashraf and the BCCI secretary has accepted the proposal. The news is completely false.

CEC representative of BCCI at ICC, Arun Dhumal, has also denied the report as false.

“Whatever the reports, they’re completely false,” Dhumal told News18 CricketNext.

Zaka Ashraf, who took over for Najam Sethi at the helm of Pakistani cricket affairs, has been outspoken about his dislike of the hybrid format in Asia Cup 2023, which featured four games in Pakistan and as many as nine in Sri Lanka.

As per reports, the Asia Cup schedule would be announced on Friday now that Shah and Ashraf have met again.










