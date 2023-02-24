Jay Shahs Reaction After Harmanpreet Kaurs Fifty During Ind-Aus Womens T20 World Cup Semi-Final Goes Viral

Home

Sports

Jay Shah’s Reaction After Harmanpreet Kaur’s Fifty During Ind-Aus Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Goes Viral | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: Shah gave a thumbs up as Harmanpreet raised her bat. The reaction of Shah has now gone viral on social space.

Jay Shah Reaction After Harmanpreet’s Fifty

Cape Town: There were some big dignitaries in Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday to witness the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final between India and Australia. Among the big dignitaries present at the Newlands was BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. The BCCI secretary is often spotted at cricketing venues. Not only was he there at the venue, but he also stole the show when India captain Harmanpreet Kaur brought up her fifty. Shah gave a thumbs up as Harmanpreet raised her bat. The reaction of Shah has now gone viral on social space.

Here is the clip that has gone viral:

Fifty up for Captain Kaur 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gq6yy4hvLI — B (@rk_harshit29) February 24, 2023

Despite Harmanpreet’s heroics, India could not go over the line as they fell short by five runs. The Indian captain was unfortunate in the way she was runout. Her bat got jammed in the wicket and she could not complete the run.

“Can’t be unluckier than this, to get that momentum back when me and Jemi were batting. And to lose after that, we didn’t expect this today. The way I got runout, can’t be unluckier than that. Putting in the effort was more important. We discussed about fighting till the last ball. The result didn’t go our way, but I am happy with the way we played in this tournament,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

“We know we have a good batting line up even if we lose early wickets. Need to give credit to Jemi for the way she batted today. She got us the momentum we were looking for. Happy to see such performances. Happy to see them play their natural game. We even though we didn’t play to our strengths, we reached the semis. We gave those easy catches away. Got to take those when you want to win. We misfielded. We can only learn from these lessons and not repeat the mistakes,” she added.











