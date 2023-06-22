Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Jayant Yadav To Lead North Zone After Mandeep Singh Ruled Out Due To Injury

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Duleep Trophy: Jayant Yadav To Lead North Zone After Mandeep Singh Ruled Out Due To Injury

Following Mandeep Singh’s injury, Mumbai Indians batter Nehal Wadhera has been roped into the main squad. Wadhera was initially in the stand-by list.



Published: June 22, 2023 8:20 PM IST


By PTI

Duleep Trophy, Mandeep Singh ruled out of Duleep Trophy, North Zone squad in Duleep Trophy, Jayant Yadav, North Zone squad, Chetan Sharma, Nehal Wadhera,
Mandeep Singh was a part of the KKR squad in IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Haryana all-rounder Jayant Yadav will lead North Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy after senior batter Mandeep Singh was ruled out of the tournament owing to an injury, convenor of zonal committee Anirudh Chaudhry said on Thursday.

Punjab batter Nehal Wadhera, who has recently made an impression in IPL for Mumbai Indians and was in stand-by, has been named in the main squad.

“We received intimation this morning from the Punjab Cricket Association that Mandeep Singh had gotten injured and would be unavailable for the Duleep Trophy,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Pursuant thereto a video-conference was organised this evening with all the selectors of the North Zone Selection Committee and the same was chaired by Chetan Sharma. Selectors discussed the issue and unanimously decided that Nehal Wadhera would be the replacement for Mandeep Singh,” the release further stated.

“Since Mandeep Singh was the Captain of the side, the Committee also picked Jayant Yadav to lead the North Zone team in the Duleep trophy,” Chaudhry said. North Zone will meet North East Zone in the quarter-final at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from June 28 to July 1.










Source link

Previous article
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Randeep Hooda Wraps up His Historical Epic
Next article
BCCI Invites Applications To Fill Vacant Spot Created By Chetan Sharma In Mens Selection Committee
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights