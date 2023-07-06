Home

Sports

Jaydev Unadkat Dismisses Virat Kohli During Warm-up Game in Barbados Ahead of Ind-WI 1st Test | WATCH

Ind vs WI: The ball was a touch short and outside the off-stump, Kohli played a nothing short only to edge it and get caught.

Virat Kohli OUT (Image: Screengrab)

Barbados: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter in the world, if not the best. He would hold the key to India’s fortunes in the Carribbean, but it seems his age-old problem with flirting with balls outside the off-stump remains. The former India captain was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat during a warm-uo game in Barbados on Wednesday. It is not something the fans would be happy about ahead of the Tests versus the Windies. Unfortunately, Kohli does not have a lot of time to correct that problem.

Here is the video where you can see Kohli getting dismissed:

Virat kohli is dismissed to unadkat in the practice match. pic.twitter.com/GNGKzrRpyd — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian board announced the T20I squad for the Windies tour on Wednesday night. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have not been included in the side as Hardik Pandya has been made the captain. The surprising bit was the non-selection of Rinku Singh after a dream IPL season.

The T20I series between India and West Indies will be played from August 3 to August 13. Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba will host the first game of the series, after which the second and third matches will take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The two teams will then move to the United States where the last two T20Is will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. The Indian squads for the ODI and Test series were named earlier this week.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023















