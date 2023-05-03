 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Jaydev Unadkat, LSG Pacer, Ruled Out of IPL 2023: Report

Unadkat would recover before the much-awaited World Test Championship final which is set to start on June 7 and will be played at the iconic Kenisington Oval in London. 

Jaydev Unadkat out of IPL 2023. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: In what would come as a massive setback for the Lucknow Super Giants, veteran India pacer Jaydev Unadkat has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a left-shoulder injury which he picked up while training in the nets on Sunday ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash. As per ESPNCricinfo’s report, the silver lining is that – he would recover before the much-awaited World Test Championship final which is set to start on June 7 and will be played at the iconic Kensington Oval in London. As per the same report, the pacer travelled to Mumbai to get his scans done and visited one of the specialists consultant’s appointed by the Indian board.

