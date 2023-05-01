Home

IPL 2023: Jaydev Unadkat Suffers Shoulder Injury During LSG Training Session, Sent To Mumbai For Scans

Jaydev Unadkat is a part of India’s squad for World Test Championship final against Australia to be played at The Oval from June 7.



Jaydev Unadkat puts ice on his shoulder after getting injured on Sunday. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a big blow, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Jaydev Unadkat has suffered a shoulder injury during he training session on Sunday and is being sent to Mumbai for scans. Unadkat is a part of India’s squad for World Test Championship final against Australia and the BCCI would hope his injury is nothing serious.

The incident came to light when the footage of his injury was shown on television during LSG’s home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Unadkat was bowling at the nets and as soon as he was finishing his follow through, one of the the pacer’s leg got stuck on the ropes used to hold the net straight.

As a result, Unadkat fell on his left shoulder. He was seen grabbing his shoulder in pain and also put a ice pack as the team physio attended him. “Unadkat has been sent to Mumbai for scans and hope nothing is major for him,” commentator Danny Morrison said on-air during the LSG vs RCB game.

Feeling bad for hardworking Jaydev Unadkat. Such a freak accident on the nets.

💔

Get well soon. Just praying that we don’t see more casualties in the Injury Premier League.pic.twitter.com/cOtjdN4Pgq — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) May 1, 2023

The worrying factor is that the injury occurred just days before the WTC Final. India and Australia will face off in the WTC Final from June 7 at The Oval.

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K L Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.











