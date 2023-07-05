Jeakson Singh Thounaojam Celebrates With Kangleipak Flag After Indias SAFF Championship 2023 Win; Here

Home

Sports

Jeakson Singh Thounaojam Celebrates With ‘Kangleipak Flag’ After India’s SAFF Championship 2023 Win; Here’s Why

India defeated Kuwait in the SAFF Championship 2023 final on penalties 5-4 after both teams ended at one-all after extra time.



India’s Jeakson Singh Thounaojam receives the winner’s medal with by wrapping himself with the Kangleipak flag. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Jeakson Singh Thounaojam grabbed much of the headlines after the India midfielder celebrated with a ‘Kangleipak flag’ soon after Sunil Chhetri’s Blue Tigers defeated Kuwait on penalties on Tuesday to lift the SAFF Championship for the ninth time.

Soon after Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Khalid El Ebrahim’s shot during the sudden death, Jeakson wrapped the Kangleipak flag around him and celebrated with his teammates and even took the winner’s medal drapping the same.

Kangleipak flag is multi-colored (seven) banner that represents seven clan dynasties of the Meitei ethnicity of Ancient Manipur. Jeakson act soon became a talking point among the netizens.

Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone. I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians. pic.twitter.com/fuL8TE8dU4 — Jeakson Singh Thounaojam (@JeaksonT) July 4, 2023

Jeakson, who is India’s only goalscorer in a FIFA World Cup (U-17 event in 2017), later clarified his actions on Twitter. “Dear Fans, By celebrating in the flag, I did not want to hurt the sentiments of anyone.

“I intended to bring notice to the issues that my home state, Manipur, is facing currently. This win tonight is dedicated to all the Indians,” wrote Jeakson, who hails from Thaoubal from Manipur.

Jeakson’s actions quickly got prominence as Manipur has been facing inter-ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis for the last few months and has become a national issue with more than 80 people losing their lives due to widespread violence in the state.

Earlier, Hosts India edged Kuwait 5-4 in a tense penalty shootout after both sides were deadlocked 1-1 in 120 minutes in the summit clash. After five rounds of penalty kicks the scoreline remained 4-4 and sudden death rule was applied.

Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saved Khaled Hajiah’s shot to hand victory the home side. In the regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute.

Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match.















