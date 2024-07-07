Jemimah Rodrigues Shikha Pandey sign up for Womens Caribbean Premier League

TKR have retained five players from the 2023 squad – Deandra Dottin, Shamila Connell, Kycia Knight, Zaida James and Samara Ramnath – and have six more spots to fill to complete the 15-player squad.

The 2024 CPL will be held in Trinidad from August 21 to 29, with all seven matches played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The 2024 season – the third WCPL – will be contested by TKR, Guyana Amazon Warriors and defending champions Barbados Royals.