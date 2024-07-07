Sports

Jemimah Rodrigues Shikha Pandey sign up for Womens Caribbean Premier League

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues and fast bowler Shikha Pandey will play for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 2024 Women’s Caribbean Premier League season. Australian batter Meg Lanning and left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen are the other overseas players in the TKR squad before the upcoming player draft later this month.

TKR have retained five players from the 2023 squad – Deandra Dottin, Shamila Connell, Kycia Knight, Zaida James and Samara Ramnath – and have six more spots to fill to complete the 15-player squad.

The 2024 CPL will be held in Trinidad from August 21 to 29, with all seven matches played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. The 2024 season – the third WCPL – will be contested by TKR, Guyana Amazon Warriors and defending champions Barbados Royals.

Trinbago Knight Riders pre-draft squad

Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shikha Pandey, Kycia Knight, Shamila Connell, Zaida James, Samara Ramnath

