‘Jhoome Jo Rinku’, KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Rinku Singh For Guiding Kolkata to Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Titans

‘Jhoome Jo Rinku’, KKR Co-Owner Shah Rukh Khan Congratulates Rinku Singh For Guiding Kolkata to Thrilling Win Over Gujarat Titans. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rinku Singh was destined to lead Kolkata Knight Riders to victory as his 5 consecutive sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans gave the 2-time champions a thrilling 3-wicket victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

With 29 runs required to win the match, Rinku hit 5 sixes and a boundary to lead Kolkata to their second win of the 2023 IPL season. His match-winning knock of 48 off 21 deliveries sent social media into frenzy and it even prompted Bollywood Superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to took to Twitter to appreciate the brilliance of the southpaw.

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that’s all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

This was the second time, KKR chased down 200+ runs in the Indian Premier League for a winning cause. The first came in the 2014 IPL final against Punjab Kings and now this particular chase after 8 long years.

Rinku is now the first ever player in T20 cricket history to hit 5 consecutive sixes while chasing, that too in the final over of the innings.

Even Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma also appreciated Rinku for his breath-taking knock.

IPL is truly a place where talent meets opportunity. Unbelievable innings, Rinku! 👏

And tough luck Yash, one to learn from. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 9, 2023

“Me and Nitish had a good partnership. Unfortunately, somewhere we lost our way but Lord Rinku saved the day. To be honest, we still believed that we could win. This teaches us that we should never give up until the last ball.” Iyer said the victory will be a “great morale-booster” for the team”, Venkatesh Iyer who also played a brilliant knock of 83 in the run-chase said at the post-match presentation.











