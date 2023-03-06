Home

Jhye Richardson Out of ODI Tour of India, Unlikely For IPL 2023

Jhye Richardson out of ODI tour of India, unlikely for IPL



Mumbai: In what would come as a major setback for Rohit Sharma and the Mumbai Indians side is the absence of all-rounder Jhye Richardson. The Australian suffered a hamstring injury recurrence in his first-grade game back since the initial injury occurred during the BBL. He is already ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series versus India as well. Nathan Ellis, who has played three ODIs, has been named as his replacement. The injury was initially diagnosed to be minor, yet there is a delay in his return. He was expected to make a comeback in the BBL finals, but that did not happen, and is yet to play any Marsh Cup or Sheffield Shield cricket.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellis, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa











