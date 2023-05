JIB VS CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS Milan T10: Jinnah Brescia vs Cricket Stars Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS Milan T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of JIB VS CRS, FanCode ECS Milan T10, Jinnah Brescia Dream11 Team Player List, Brescia CC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Jinnah Brescia vs Cricket Stars, Online Cricket Tips Jinnah Brescia vs Cricket Stars ECS Milan T10, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS Milan T10. JIB VS CRS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode ECS Milan T10: Captain, Vice-captain – Jinnah Brescia vs Cricket Stars, Today’s Probable XIs at Milan Cricket Ground, Milan at 5:00 PM IST May 1 Monday.

TOSS: The match toss between Jinnah Brescia and Cricket Stars will take place at 4:30 PM IST.

Match Time: May 1, Monday, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Milan Cricket Ground, Milan.

Dream 11 Prediction for JIB vs CRS

Wicket Keeper: Nasir Ramzan

Batter: Asad Tanveer, M Mohy, A Rehman, L Singh

All-Rounder: R Singh, D Singh, W Ahmad

Bowler: H Ali-I, S Singh, G Farid

Captain: D Singh,

Vice Captain: R Singh

JIB VS CRS Probable Playing XIs

Jinnah Brescia: 1.Shahbaz Masood, 2. Asad Tanveer, 3. Mirza Umair(WK), 4. Waseem Ahmad, 5. Rizwan Tanveer, 6. Muhammad Rizwan Mohy-Uddin, 7. Shahrukh Nawaz, 8. Sukhwinder Singh, 9. Jaspinder Singh, 10. Ahmed Rukhsar(C), 11. Ghulam Farid

Cricket Stars: 1. Attiq-ur Rehman, 2. Nasir Ramzan(WK), 3. Deepndra Singh-Shekhawat, 4. Sheraz Afzal, 5. Mehmood Javed, 6. Harkamal Singh-I, 7. Rajmani Singh Sandhu, 8. Manjinder Singh, 9. Amandeep Singh, 10. Lovepreet- Singh(C), 11. Sukhraj Singh

Squads:

Jinnah Brescia: Shahbaz Masood, Asad Tanveer, Mirza Umair(WK), Waseem Ahmad, Rizwan Tanveer, Muhammad Rizwan Mohy-Uddin, Shahrukh Nawaz, Sukhwinder Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Ahmed Rukhsar(C), Ghulam Farid, Mustafa Ghulam, Waqas Siyar, Rizwan Mohammad, Ahmad Hassan(WK), Usman Muhammad, Suleman Ali, Shahzad Muhammad, Faheem Nazir, Mirza Farhan, Rizwan uz Zaman, Humza Ishtiaq, Hasan Ali-I, Faisal Shabbir

Cricket Stars:Attiq-ur Rehman, Nasir Ramzan(WK), Deepndra Singh-Shekhawat, Sheraz Afzal, Mehmood Javed, Harkamal Singh-I, Rajmani Singh Sandhu, Manjinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Lovepreet- Singh(C), Sukhraj Singh, Mehboob Ahmed, Jabrar Afzal, Khawar Aslam, Shishir Hossain, Nalain Haider, Sufian Ali





