Jitesh Sharma reacts to SHOCKING World Cup snub, says, I was not…

Jitesh Sharma has finally reacted on his shocking exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad. He had been India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter during the series against South Africa.



Jitesh Sharma reacts to shocking World Cup snub

Sanju Samson is now set to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter

Selectors also recalled Rinku Singh

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee made a few shocking changes in India’s 15-member squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, leaving out vice-captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma. Jitesh, who was considered as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter during the series against South Africa was dropped from India’s T20I World Cup squad. He replaced Sanju Samson in the playing XI on the Australia tour, retaining his place thereafter. Samson featured in only the fifth T20I against South Africa due to Gill’s injury but made the most of the opportunity, as he amassed 37 off 22 balls to stake a strong claim for selection. Gill’s injury proved to be a turning point, indirectly affecting Jitesh’s chances, as the latter was eventually dropped from the World Cup squad.Sanju Samson is now set to be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for the T20 World Cup, while the selectors brought back Ishan Kishan as the second choice wicketkeeper-batter, leading to Jitesh Sharma being left out. Jitesh opened up about his exclusion from India’s T20 World Cup squad and revealed that he wasn’t aware of it until the squad was announced, “I wasn’t aware of my omission until the squad was announced. After that, I agreed with the explanation given by the selectors in the press conference; it was a valid reason. Later, I had discussions with the coaches and selectors, and I felt their reasoning was fair. I completely understood what they wanted to explain to me, and I agreed with it.”The selectors took some bold decision as they also dropped vice-captain Shubman Gill. He managed to score only 32 runs across three matches against SA. Along with Kishan, the selectors also recalled Rinku Singh. The left-hander had been dropped for the South Africa T20I series and featured in just one match during the Asia Cup after Hardik Pandya’s injury. Rinku sealed the final for India with a boundary off the only ball he faced. He also played one game on the Australia tour but did not get an opportunity to bat.Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishan Kshan, Rinku Singh