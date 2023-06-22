Home

Sports

Joe Root Dethrones Marnus Labuschagne to Clinch No. 1 Spot in Latest ICC Test Rankings; Check Where is Virat Kohli

As per the latest rankings, India’s Virat Kohli finds himself in the 14th spot with 700 points, while Rohit Sharma is at No. 12.

Virat Kohli with Joe Root, ECB & BCCI @ Twitter

Dubai: Till over a week ago, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was the No. 1 Test batter in the world as per ICC Test rankings. But, after a scintallating run during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, England’s Joe Root has dethroned Labuschagne. Labuschagne has held the premier position for just over six months, with the right-hander rising to the top in December last year on the back of a strong start to the Australian summer against the West Indies. As per the latest rankings, India’s Virat Kohli finds himself in the 14th spot with 700 points, while Rohit Sharma is at No. 12.

Root managed scores of 118* and 46 in a losing cause during the first Ashes Test in Birmingham and those superb individual efforts saw the 32-year-old rise a massive five places and regain his place as the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world.

Labuschagne drops to third as a result of scores of 0 and 13 against England, with Kiwi veteran Kane Williamson jumping two places to second overall.

Fellow Australians Travis Head (down one place to fourth) and Steve Smith (drops four spots to sixth) also lose ground in the race to become the No.1 Test batter, with just 26 rating points now separating the top six players in what is one of the closest battles seen in recent times.

Australia opener Usman Khawaja was adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics against England and the 36-year-old rose to a new career best rating and seventh place overall, while young gun Harry Brook also earnt the highest mark of his short Test career by jumping five places to 13th on the latest Test rankings.

(With ICC inputs)















