Jofra Archer SLAMS Reporter For Fake News, Denies Undergoing Elbow Surgery In Belgium, Says Shame On You

IPL 2023: ‘Shame On You,’ Jofra Archer SLAMS Reporter For Fake News, Denies Undergoing Elbow Surgery In Belgium

Archer was furious with the fake news and took out his frustration on Twitter.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer has slammed an unnamed reporter on Wednesday for pulling out a fake news under his name.

Archer, who played just two games for Mumbai Indians including the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore is said to have undergone an elbow surgery in Belgium and that is why he has missed the last few matches for the Paltans . As per the Telegraph, the pacer went under the knife and had a minor surgery as he felt discomfort in his joint, which kept him out of cricket for two years.

Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem . — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2023

On asked about Archer, captain Rohit Sharma said ahead of the yesterday’s match against Gujarat Titans, that the Englishman is unwell.

However, The England pacer was expensive on his comeback for Mumbai Indians, conceding 42 runs in his four overs while claiming only one wicket. But MI’s head coach hailed the pacer for his bowling efforts.

“I thought Jof [Archer] bowled at some good pace. He landed a couple of yorkers. The wicket was good to bat on and thus, we knew it was going to be a tough night for our bowlers. For that, I think for his first outing, we’ll take it… It’s always good to see Jof running in at full pace so we’re grateful for that.”

Mumbai Indians are currently on seventh on points table the franchise will now lock horns against Rajasthan Royals which will be played on April 30 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.











