Jofra Archers Injury Concerns James Anderson After England Pacer Ruled Out Of Ashes

Home

Sports

Jofra Archer’s Injury Concerns James Anderson After England Pacer Ruled Out Of Ashes

Jofra Archer is suffering from a stress fracture on his right elbow. He played just five matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023.



Jofra Archer has been ruled out of Ashes and one-off Test against Ireland. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Veteran England pacer James Anderson is absolutely gutted and expressed concern after fellow Jofra Archer was ruled out of the entire English summer due to a stress fracture on his right elbow.

Archer, who didn’t play any sort of cricket since January 2021 due to an injury, made a comeback in the ongoing Indian Premier League but had to be ruled out midway after the recurrence of the injury.

Archer could play only five matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 and took only two wickets at a disappointing economy rate of 9.50. “It just keeps coming back and niggling at him, so I am absolutely gutted for him,” Anderson was quoted as saying to Sky Sports.

“I know how hard he has worked to try to get back fit and I hope it is not too bad and he can get back as soon as possible,” he added. The 40-year-old also stated that it is sensible for the player to manage his workload and zero on which formats to play.

“When you see someone struggle with the same sort of injuries, I think it is only sensible to try to manage your workload and whether that is playing one format or two then that is probably a sensible thing to do.

“That’s something he will have to work out with the coaches going forward,” said Anderson. Meanwhile, the legendary pacer is also facing injury issues ahead of the Ashes in June. Anderson suffered a minor groin strain during County Championship match while playing for Lancashire.

“We know what the important series is this year. No disrespect to Ireland, we want to have as many players as possible fit for that first Ashes Test, so hopefully I will be,” said Anderson. England will be playing Ireland in a one-off Test against Ireland from June 1.















