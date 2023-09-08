September 8, 2023

John Cena Beats Imperium With Seth Rollins To Earn Maiden Victory In India

admin


John Cena and Seth Rollins defeated Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in the main event of WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023



John Cena (credit: Twitter)

Hyderabad: WWE Legend John Cena made yet another iconic memory in the hearts of fans with his debut win in Indian soil as he teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to beat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of the Imperium. Cena was welcomed with a huge ovation on his entry. The WWE Universe from India was in awe to see their childhood hero. Nothing could hold down the crowd as Cena walked out to the arena. Rollins also received a similar welcome.

The tag team match between the Imperium and the duo of Cena and Rollins headlined the main event of the show. Cena had fans thrilled throughout the match with his in-ring action. He hit Vinci with an AA before pinning him and leading his team to an expected victory.

The legendary Indian wrestler The Great Khali also made an appearance on the show. The Hall of Famer issued an open challenge and said that he still has one match left in him. The show also featured stars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Intercontinental champion Gunther, and Drew McIntyre, etc.

In the first match of the show, The trio of Drew McIntyre and former tag champs Owens and Zayn defeated Jinder Mahal and Indus Sher. The match was scheduled between Owens and Zayn taking 0n Indus Sher. However, interference from Jinder Mahal calls out his former teammate McIntyre out in support of the former tag champs.

The match is later turned into a 6-men tag team match that ends with Drew hitting Mahal with a Claymore Kick and earning his team a big win. Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title against Natalya and added yet another flag to her dominant title reign.

The Intercontinental Champion defeated Shanky in his first-ever title defense on Indian soil. Former NXT champion Bron Breaker defeated Odessey Jones in a single’s competition.










