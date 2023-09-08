September 8, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

John Cena Meets South Superstar, Karthi Ahead Of WWE Superstar Spectacle In Hyderabad

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • John Cena Meets South Superstar, Karthi Ahead Of WWE Superstar Spectacle In Hyderabad

John Cena met celebrated actor and South Superstar, Karthi who posed for pictures together ahead of the WWE Superstar Spectacle



Published: September 8, 2023 5:58 PM IST


By Nikhil

| Edited by Nikhil

WWE, WWE in India, WWE India, WWE news, WWE Superstar Spectacle, WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023, WWE Superstar Spectacle in India, John Cena, John Cena in WWE Superstar Spectacle, John Cena in India, John Cena match in WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023
John Cena and Karthi (credit: Twitter)

Hyderabad: WWE today returns to Indian shores with a live event for the first time since 2017 with WWE Superstar Spectacle at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. WWE Superstar Spectacle also marks the return of arguably the biggest WWE Superstar of his generation, John Cena, who has come to India to perform for the first time ever.

The sixteen-time WWE World Champion met celebrated actor and South Superstar, Karthi who posed for pictures together ahead of the show. Karthi was also seen recently filming a secret project with WWE Tag Team Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Along with Cena, WWE Superstars such as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, Jinder Mahal, Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and ‘The Ring General’ GUNTHER have made their way to India to participate in the event as they look to put on an exciting showcase of matches.

Cena along with World Heavyweight Champions Seth Rollins will take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a tag team match. The match can also bless fans with a dream interaction or exchange between Cena and Gunther,

The former Champion has a tremendous fan following in India and is a household WWE name. The future hall of fame will like to make the most out of this situation and entertain fans, Cena has expressed how much limited in-ring time he is left with. This can very well be his last match on the Indian soil.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Sadhguru To Ride Laps At Buddh International Circuit To Inaugurate MotoGP Bharat

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Tennis Grand Slam Finalist of Open Era

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

ICC Names 16 Umpires For World Cup 2023; Nitin Menon, Kumar Dharmasena To Officiate In Opener

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Sadhguru To Ride Laps At Buddh International Circuit To Inaugurate MotoGP Bharat

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Shoppers Stop unveils the new Fratini collection with brand ambassador Sanya Malhotra

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Fortis Anandapur restores Vision in a 1.5-year-old Baby After a Life-Threatening Fall

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Airbus signs MoU with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to develop aerospace human capital in India

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights