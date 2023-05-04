Home

IPL 2023: Jonty Rhodes Reveals How MS Dhoni Inspired Him To Help Groundstaff After LSG Vs CSK Tie Washed Out

Former South African gun fielder, Jonty Rhodes, is currently a part of the Lucknow Super Giants support staff in IPL 2023.



Jonty Rhodes and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former South African gun fielder and currently a part of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) support staff in the ongoing IPL 2023, Jonty Rhodes revealed that he was inspired my Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the way the Chennai Super Kings captain handled the incredible support at Ekana Stadium.

Rhodes became the talk of the town on Wednesday after he showed a great gesture by helping the groundstaff in dragging covers after rain halted LSG’s home fixture against Dhoni-led CSK at the Ekana Stadium, the video of which went viral on social media.

Rhodes is one of the most-loved cricketing legends loved by all. Seeing his gesture on Wednesday, a fan on Twitter said, “You can teach technique. You can teach stamina. You can teach field settings. You can’t teach being grounded. What a legend! @JontyRhodes8 #LSGvsCSK #TATAIPL2023.”

Thank you @Anand_ac314 I was actually inspired by @msdhoni and the way he handled the incredible support he was shown at #EkanaStadium. Not just a legend, but a great man too #7 #legend #greathuman #respectthegame https://t.co/rlS0XKyCsO — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 3, 2023

In response to that tweet, Rhodes wrote, “Thank you @Anand_ac314 I was actually inspired by @msdhoni and the way he handled the incredible support he was shown at #EkanaStadium. Not just a legend, but a great man too #7 #legend #greathuman #respectthegame.”

