Home

Sports

Jos Buttler Hails Ravindra Jadeja During IPL 2023 Match Between CSK-RR at Chepauk

IPL 2023: Hailing Jadeja’s show at the Chepauk, Buttler also reminded all that the Royals have Ravi Ashwin, Yuzi Chahal, and Adam Zampa.

Buttler lavishes praise on Jadeja (Image: Twitter)

Chennai: Jos Buttler has been in ominous touch in the ongoing IPL season. Buttler, who is surely in the reckoning for the Orange Cap, hit a fifty against Chennai on Wednesday at Chepauk. After his 36-ball 52 which helped the Royals post a decent 175 for eight, Buttler hailed CSK allrounder Ravindra Jadeja. Buttler said Jadeja was getting one to spin away and one to skid. Jadeja picked up two wickets for 21 runs in his four overs. Hailing Jadeja’s show at the Chepauk, Buttler also reminded all that the Royals have Ravi Ashwin, Yuzi Chahal, and Adam Zampa.

“He bowls fast and gets it to turn. It’s hard to see the variations – one spinning and one skidding. But we have Ashwin, Chahal and Zampa. We had a really good success with our spinners and traditionally it is a pretty good venue for spin,” Buttler said at the mid-innings break.

Claiming that they have the score on the board, Buttler pointed out that dew will certainly play a role.

“It’s a decent score we have got but it will come down to the dew and how the wicket plays in the second half. In the powerplay, you are always trying to take advantage. But because we lost a few wickets, I had to extend a partnership and take it deeper. It is disappointing to get out in the death. But we got a good score,” Buttler said.

At the time of filing the copy, Chennai was 76 for one in nine overs. Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane are in the middle.











