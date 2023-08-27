Home

Jos Buttler Reveals He And Ben Stokes Are No Longer Fastest Men In England Squad Says, ‘We Are A Bit Older’

New Delhi: England’s white-ball captain and 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup winner Jos Buttler reveals that he and all-rounder Ben Stokes are no longer the fastest Men in their Squad, as they were before due to age factor. The wicket-keeper batter also told about his fitness drills, depending on his fielding or wicketkeeping role.

The defending champions England will face New Zealand in the opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023. Both teams will face each other on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Currently, Buttler is playing in The Hundred for the Manchester Originals. His side will play the final of the tournament against the Oval Invincibles. The right-handed batter Buttler will also lead England in the T20I and ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Both Buttler and Stokes are arguably the best English cricketer over the last decade. Particularly, Ben Stokes has proved his fitness time and again with his medium-pace bowling despite suffering from a knee injury. Both English players are gunfielders.

In a recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo’s Cricketmonthly, the wicket-keeper batter said, “We are a bit older than we were. That was [based on] a 2k time trial, but now, for me, it is about five- and ten-metre sprints, being able to run two quickly. In the IPL, I’m fielding [in the outfield], so I need to do some longer sprints, but usually, as a wicketkeeper, agility and diving, and maybe from the base of the stumps, sprinting two metres to pick up the ball – just being a bit more specific. I very rarely do long running now.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on August 16, Wednesday, announced their 15-person provisional squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India.

The defending champions made some huge calls in their 15-person provisional squad with not including the likes of Harry Brook and their star pacer Jofra Archer.

England’s provisional squad for the World Cup: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.















