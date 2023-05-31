Josh Hazlewood Hails Virat Kohli Ahead of India-Australia Face-Off

Home

Sports

Josh Hazlewood Hails Virat Kohli’s Fitness, Training Ahead of India-Australia Face-Off

WTC FINAL 2023: Hailing Kohli’s fitness and training regime, Hazlewood reckoned the former India captain is an inspiration to many.

Hazlewood on Kohli (Image: IPL)

London: In a little more than a week, India and Australia will face-off in the much-awaited World Test Championship final 2023. While the buzz is palpable, one of the many battles to watch out for will be Josh Hazlewood versus Virat Kohli. Hazlewood is the premier pacer of Australia and he knows a thing or two about Kohli as they play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Hailing Kohli’s fitness and training regime, Hazlewood reckoned the former India captain is an inspiration to many.

“The way Virat Kohli works hard that stands out. His fitness, he’s always the first in training and the last to leave. Other players can improve by seeing him,” he told in a video posted by the ICC.

HAZLEWOOD’S IPL EXPERIENCE

“I was a bit late getting there (to RCB this year), but before then he was on fire,” Hazlewood said.

“He is up there at the top of the wickets every time, and the economy rate was probably the thing as bowling at Chinnaswamy (RCB’s home ground) is impossible sometimes and he was going at six or six-and-a-half an over.

“His control was great and he is bowling well.”

With his frustrating stint at the IPL this year cut short due to a side issue, Hazlewood is closing in on full fitness and determined to return to the fold against an India side that he has an excellent record against.

The Australian has more five-wicket hauls in Tests against India (five) than any other nation and his record in England is just as impressive with a total of 36 wickets from eight matches at an imposing average of 23.58.















