Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Against India, Michael Neser Comes In As Replacement

Josh Hazlewood has been carrying an injury from the Indian Premier League where he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Josh Hazlewood has been in an out of cricket so quite some time now. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: With three days to go before the much-anticipated World Test Championship final, Australia were dealt with a heavy blow after premier pacer Josh Hazleweood was ruled out of the one-off Test against India, that begins on June 7.

Cricket Australia has named 33-year-old fast bowler Michael Neser as Hazlewood’s replacement. “Josh was very, very close to being given the green light but we are cognisant that our upcoming schedule means this is not a one-off Test match for us,” Cricket Australia Chairman of Selectors George Bailey said.

“This will give Josh an ideal preparation leading into Edgbaston. With six Test matches in a little over seven weeks we will need all of our fast bowling assets.” Hazlewood has been bowling at full tilt in the training sessions and has been managing a left Achilles issue.

He had also picked up a side injury during his IPL 2023 stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore last month. With the Ashes fast approaching after the WTC final, Hazlewood’s withdrawal comes in as a precautionary step. Nesser made his Australia debut in 2021-22 Ashes at home and played just a single Test in the next 12 months.

“Michael’s County form has been strong and knowing that he was going to be close by allowed for him to keep playing and for us to be able to call on him,” Bailey said. “He is a great strength to have as part of the fast bowling group.”










