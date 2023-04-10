Home

Sports

Juhi Chawla in Tears After Rinku Singh’s Heroics During GT vs KKR at Ahmedabad | WATCH

Following the win, the celebrations were huge from Rinku’s teammates, but it was actress and co-owner Juhi Chawla’s emotional expression that stole the show.

Juhi Chawla gets emotional after KKR win (Image: Twitter Screenshot)

Ahmedabad: It was a night like no other in Ahmedabad as KKR star Rinku Singh did the unthinkable on Sunday. With KKR needing 29 off the final six balls, Rinku hit five consecutive sixes against Yash Dayal to take the Knights over the line by three wickets. Following the win, the celebrations were huge from Rinku’s teammates, but it was actress and co-owner Juhi Chawla’s emotional expression that stole the show. Juhi, who was in the stands, seemed to be in tears after Rinku’s brilliant 48* off 21 balls.

Here is the clip where you can see the actress’ reaction at the Narendra Modi stadium:

VENKY & RINKU WERE PHENOMENAL!!! we (@juhisquad & myself) were just as shocked as you @iam_juhi 😭💜 we screamed out loud!!! #KKRvsGT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OKqRRpgmpX — juhiloops (@juhiloops) April 9, 2023

With the win, the Knights move to the second position in the points table with two wins in three games. The Rajasthan Royals with two wins in three games is at the top spot because of a healthier net run rate.

Rinku, unbeaten on 48, attributed his miraculous knock to immense self-belief. “I had the belief that I can do this. (Nitish) Rana bhai said to keep the belief and to bat till the end, then we will see what happens.”

“I was just trying to hit sixes. (Umesh) bhaiya was asking me not to think much and just play the ball. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball. It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end,” he said after getting the Player of the Match award in the post-match presentation ceremony.











