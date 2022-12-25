Jurgen Klopp, the German supervisor of Premier League membership Liverpool, is an enormous fan of Argentina soccer legend Lionel Messi. An outdated video that has resurfaced just lately revealed that Klopp has one selfie on his smartphone and it’s with Messi.

“I have one selfie on my smartphone,” Klopp stated in 2018.

The German supervisor, who assumed cost of Liverpool seven years again, has additionally made it clear why he selected Messi as his favorite over Cristiano Ronaldo.

“For me Messi, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already,” Klopp stated in 2020.

Explaining the distinction between the 2 gamers, the Liverpool supervisor stated, “We’ve played against both already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on.

“If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do. And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better.”

“And on the other side, there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player. It’s really difficult, therefore, but what both have in common is that both have left their footprints for such a long time,” added Klopp.

Additionally Learn | World Cup ultimate referee Marciniak hits again at French followers, media for claims of biases

On the just lately concluded Qatar World Cup, when Messi impressed Argentina to its third World Cup title, Ronaldo went via a torrid time since Portugal coach Fernando Santos benched him in two knock-out video games. In the meantime, Messi prolonged his contract at Paris Saint Germain for a 12 months, whereas Ronaldo is at present with out a membership since Manchester United terminated his second stint with the membership halfway as a result of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan.