Home

Sports

Justin Langer Replaces Andy Flower As Lucknow Super Giants Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants team have made the Indian Premier League playoffs for the two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.



Justin Langer comes in at Lucknow Super Giants with loads of experience. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants have appointed legendary former Australian head coach and batter Justin Langer as their team head coach ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Langer replaced Andy Flower, whose contract with the LSG came to an end.

Langer comes in with loads of experience under his belt. Under him, Australia won the Ashes in 2019 by defeating England 4–0, won the T20 World Cup two years later in the UAE. It was Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup triumph.

Dear Andy, Today it’s farewell, but it’ll never be goodbye because you’ll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EGtaRvYiHj — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 14, 2023

Apart from this, Perth Scorchers also won the Big Bash title three times under the guidance of Langer. On joining LSG as head coach, Justin Langer said, “Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL.

“We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.” Lucknow Super Giants team has made it to the IPL playoffs for the second consecutive year.















