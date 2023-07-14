Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Justin Langer Replaces Andy Flower As Lucknow Super Giants Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Justin Langer Replaces Andy Flower As Lucknow Super Giants Head Coach Ahead Of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants team have made the Indian Premier League playoffs for the two consecutive years in 2022 and 2023.

Justin Langer, Andy Flower, Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2024, Indian Premier League,
Justin Langer comes in at Lucknow Super Giants with loads of experience. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants have appointed legendary former Australian head coach and batter Justin Langer as their team head coach ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Langer replaced Andy Flower, whose contract with the LSG came to an end.

Langer comes in with loads of experience under his belt. Under him, Australia won the Ashes in 2019 by defeating England 4–0, won the T20 World Cup two years later in the UAE. It was Australia’s maiden T20 World Cup triumph.

Apart from this, Perth Scorchers also won the Big Bash title three times under the guidance of Langer. On joining LSG as head coach, Justin Langer said, “Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL.

“We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward.” Lucknow Super Giants team has made it to the IPL playoffs for the second consecutive year.










Source link

Previous article
SA vs IND: Indias Tour Of South Africa Announced
Next article
Vijay Varma Opens up on His Relationship With Tamannaah Bhatia Madly in Love With Her
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights