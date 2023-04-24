 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
The sister duo of Sukriti and Pakriti Kakkar came up with a special musical tribute to RCB superstar Virat Kohli on Sunday ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match.

IPL 2023: Kakkar Sisters, Sukriti and Pakriti Pay Musicial Tribute To Virat Kohli- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The sister duo of Sukriti and Pakriti Kakkar came up with a special musical tribute to RCB superstar Virat Kohli on Sunday ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match.

The Bollywood singers sang ‘Sona Lagda Tu’, a fitting tribute to one of the greats of the game. The sisters sang their hearts out on a Star Sports show, which aired as build-up to the RCB vs RR game. The video of the song has gone viral on social media.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell excelled with half-centuries while Harshal Patel starred with the ball as RCB got the better of Rajasthan Royals by seven runs. This was RCB’s fourth win of the season and they are placed fifth in the table with eight points in seven games.

On the other hand, it was Rajasthan’s third loss in seven games and they continued to be on top with eight points and with a healthy run rate. Du Plessis’ authoritative 62 off 39 and Maxwell’s blockbuster 77 off 44 helped RCB post 189/9 in 20 overs.

Harshal Patel then roared back into form with a crucial spell of 3-32 as he held his nerve in the last over and defended 20 to win the match. Rajasthan Royals’ chase ended at 182/6 in 20 overs.




