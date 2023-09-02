September 2, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Play RESUMES

1 min read
2 hours ago admin


The wait is over, today India take on Pakistan in one of the most high-profile matches of the cricketing calendar at Pallekele International Cricket stadium on Saturday. While the buzz around the game is massive, the unfortunate bit is that there are forecasts of rain and that is not good news for fans who would want to see a full game. There is a 67 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 94 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Saturday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

Kandy Weather, Kandy Weather live updates, Kandy Weather live forecast, Kandy Weather live, Kandy Weather rain, Kandy Weather live, Kandy Weather live streaming, Kandy Weather live streaming, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 weather, Cricket News, Pallekele International stadium

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates (Hourly basis)



Source link

More Stories

3 min read

AIFF Confirms Odisha As Host For India vs. Qatar Match For FIFA World Cup 2026 And AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma Furious Reaction On Camera Man While Filming Him

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Indian Fans Disappointed With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli As Both Fall Cheaply Against Pakistan

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

Hon’ble Governor of Telangana Felicitates Graduates at the 3rd Convocation Ceremony of SRM University-AP

51 mins ago
3 min read

AIFF Confirms Odisha As Host For India vs. Qatar Match For FIFA World Cup 2026 And AFC Asian Cup 2027 Joint Qualifiers

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma Furious Reaction On Camera Man While Filming Him

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Kandy Weather LIVE Updates, Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Play RESUMES

2 hours ago admin