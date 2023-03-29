Kane Williamson Hails Shubman Gill; Calls Gujarat Opener Great Competitor

Home

Ahmedabad: With days to go for the start of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kane Williamson has hailed Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill ahead of the season. Calling him the ‘nice guy’, Williamson hailed Gill has a ‘strong’ competitor. Claiming that Gill has a great understanding of the game, Williamson also believes that the opener will learn a lot from the leaders he plays under.

“Shubman Gill is a really strong competitor. I’m sure he will learn a lot from a number of leaders he plays under. He is a fantastic guy with a great understanding of the game,” Williamson said as quoted by the official social media handle of Gujarat.

Defending Champions Gujarat will look to start the Indian Premier League 2023 on high notes as the franchise will lock horns against MS Dhoni led Chennai in the opener clash of cash rich league which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on March 31 at 7.30 PM IST.

Gujarat Squad for IPL 2023Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Matthew Wade, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Yash Dayal, Abhinav Manohar











