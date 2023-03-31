Kane Williamson INJURY? Gujarat Star Damages Knee After Attempting to Save Six During IPL 2023 Opener vs CSK

IPL 2023: Kane Williamson has hurt his right knee while attempting to take a catch and save a six.
Ahmedabad: In what may come as a big setback for defending champions Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, Kane Williamson has hurt his right knee while attempting to take a catch and save a six. He almost caught the ball, but then it popped out of his hand as he had a bad landing. Once he was down, he could not get up anymore. The medical team was there to assist him. After a delay for a few minutes, he was taken off the field. It cannot be confirmed now he can bat or not.
What a fielding by #KaneWilliamson#IPLonJioCinema#GTvsCSK pic.twitter.com/ashuQw42fD
— Swanand Gharpure 🇮🇳 (@swanandgharpure) March 31, 2023
From the naked eye, it does not look good. He could easily miss the IPL or a few matches for sure. Let us see what transpires. Williamson is a quality player and could have been an important factor in tonight’s game.
“It did not look good. I hope it is not too bad. We will have to find out about his status soon,” GT coach Gary Kirsten on Williamson’s injury.
Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph
Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
At the time of filing the copy, Chennai were 131 for four in the 15th over. Gaikwad is on 79* off 40 balls and is looking good to get a hundred.