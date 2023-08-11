Home

Kane Williamson Optimistic About 2023 ICC World Cup, Says Playing In India ‘Tough Goal’

Kane Williamson suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee during IPL 2023 and also underwent surgery in April.



Kane Williamson speaks with media at the Bay Oval on Friday. (Image: NZC)

Christchurch: Kane Williamson is optimistic about his participation in the upcoming ICC World Cup after the former New Zealand captain resumed training with the national team following his injury sustained during the Indian Premier League earlier this year.

Williamson, who was playing for Gujarat Titans, suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his right knee while fielding against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener. He was immediately ruled out of the tournament and returned to the country.

The right-hander also underwent surgery in April this year. “To be at the World Cup is always special. It’s still just guesswork at the moment in terms of when the day is or how it’s tracking at the time,” Williamson told media on Friday.

“Yeah, obviously slim, and still, you know, a tough goal. However, something like that (World Cup) in the back of your mind is obviously motivating and you want to keep seeing those improvements,” he added.

Williamson will be travelling with the New Zealand squad in England where they will play four T20Is and as many ODIs between August and September. Although he is not in a position to play a game, Williamson will continue his rehab with his teammates in England.

“There’s been some nice little progressions and working through some of those little milestones and return to the running phase, which I am in at the moment. It is obviously a bit of a slow journey,” said Williamson.

The stylish right-hander, who has made 6,555 runs from 161 ODIs at 47.85, was also not ready to commit himself to a possible return during New Zealand’s series against Bangladesh in late September.

“It is a tricky one. It is a lot about the healing element as well. You can have the strength work, the movement, the confidence. But the actual healing is what has to happen and there are a lot of things to really assess before that time. So, that (Bangladesh) series, by all accounts, is too early,” he said.

Williamson also hoped that he could restart the regular net sessions at the earliest. “You’re really trying to exaggerate some of the movements and get them better prepared for the higher intensity stuff. But you know, it is progressing nicely, and hopefully not too far away,” he added.















