ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson Racing Against Time To Prove Fitness Ahead Of Marquee Event

Kane Williamson has been out of action since March when he ruptured the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in his right knee while playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023.



Kane Williamson led New Zealand to their runners-up finish in 2019 World Cup. (Image: ICC)

Auckland: New Zealand’s white-ball skipper Kane Williamson, who is currently nursing an injury that he sustained during the Indian Premier League earlier this year, has been given 14 days of time to prove his fitness ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 starting October 5. Williamson, who was playing for Gujarat Titans, ruptured the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his right knee while fielding against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 opener. He was immediately ruled out of the competition and underwent surgery in April.

Since then, Williamson hasn’t played cricket at all. However, the right-hander has joined New Zealand training camp and his progress in recent weeks has given the team management hope that the talismanic batter will make a comeback in the marquee event.

“We’ve got about two weeks from now until we name that (World Cup) side,” head coach Gary Stead said. “We’re going to give him the full two weeks to prove where he’s at and for us it’s still a little bit of crystal ball-gazing, where he will be at.”

As per the ICC World Cup rules, all the teams will have to submit their 15-member squads by September 5 while changes can be made till September 27. Australia are the only side who have announced their provisional squad so far.

“We’re going to give him every chance to use that full amount of time. He’s in full rehab mode, he’s back batting in the nets again, which is great to see. He’s progressing really well, but there’s a lot of work for him still to do to make sure he gets where we need him to be,” said Stead.

Williamson has linked up with the New Zealand squad for the white-ball tour of England, starting Wednesday. The Tom Latham-led side will play four T20Is and as many ODIs before moving to India where they play two World Cup warm-up games on September 29 and October 2.

New Zealand play England in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October 5. Stead reiterated that there could be a chance that even if the Black Caps include Williamson in the squad, he may not play the first few games.

Latham, who has been leading New Zealand in Williamson’s absence, will be captaining the side in the marquee event as well. “They’re all the things that we are weighing up right now,” Stead said.

“There’s a chance that even if Kane was named that he may not be available right at the start of the tournament. But he also might be, and he also might not be ready. Of course we want him at the World Cup, but there is that bigger picture that we want Kane Williamson fit for the rest of his career,” added Stead. “There will be honest conversations that Kane and I will have around exactly where he is at.”















