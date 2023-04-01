Home

Sports

Kane Williamson Ruled OUT of IPL 2023 Due to Injury – Report

IPL 2023: Williamson has been ruled out of the entire season after picking up a knee injury at Ahmedabad on Friday against Chennai Super Kings.

Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023.

Ahmedabad: In what would come as a major setback for Gujarat Titans early on in their IPL 2023 campaign, premier batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the entire season after picking up a knee injury at Ahmedabad on Friday against Chennai Super Kings. As per a report on Sports Tak, Williamson will not feature in any IPL matches this season. The New Zealand captain hurt his right knee while attempting to take a catch and save a six. He almost caught the ball, but then it popped out of his hand as he had a bad landing. Once he was down, he could not get up anymore. The medical team was there to assist him. After a delay of a few minutes, he was taken off the field.

“It did not look good. I hope it is not too bad. We will have to find out about his status soon,” GT coach Gary Kirsten on Williamson’s injury on the sidelines.

Williamson’s absence would create a massive void as he is a key player on the side. Interesting to see how things go in his absence. Meanwhile, the Titans have got the title defense off to a winning start. Gujarat beat Chennai by five wickets. Rashid Khan was the player of the match for his all-round efforts.

“Will give me a lot of the energy for the rest of the competition. I try to do my best in all three formats, and give it all in the practice sessions. The plan is hard to bowl to lefties, but the idea was to keep it tight and I knew in my mind that if I keep it simple and get two wickets, we will be back in the game. I knew if I kept it simple we will get the results,” Rashid said at the post-match presentation.











