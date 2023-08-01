Home

Kane Williamson Starts Knocking At Nets, Hopeful Of Playing In 2023 ODI World Cup In India

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during IPL 2023.



New Delhi: Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has started taking throwdowns at the nets in a bid to recover in time ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later in the year. Williamson took to Instagram to post a short video of him batting on Tuesday.

One of the best batters in modern-day cricket, Williamson ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee while fielding for Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2023 opener against Chennai Super Kings on Match 31.

The incident happened when he tried to save an Ruturaj Gaikwad shot and jumped up on the deep square leg boundary. Although he saved the six, but Williamson landed on his knee quite awkwardly and had to be taken off the field immediately.

Williamson returned to New Zealand and underwent a surgery in April and was reported that he might not play in the ODI World Cup in October-November but travel with the team as a mentor. But as a sigh of relief, Williamson did not give up hois dreams and feels he has an outside chance to make it to the squad of 15 for the mega event.

“Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment,” Williamson told in June. “I haven’t had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting.

“Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won’t be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate.”















