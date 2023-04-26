Home

Sports

Kane Williamson To Be Named As New Zealand Team Mentor For ODI World Cup, If He Is Not Fit to Play- Report

Williamson injured himself in the season opener match in the IPL between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, while attempting a catch and hurt his innings during the process.

Kane Williamson To Be Named As New Zealand Team Mentor For ODI World Cup, If He Is Not Fit to Play- Report.

New Delhi: News coming in that New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson can be a mentor for the Kiwis during the ODI World Cup 2023 in India, if he doesn’t recover from his injury on time.

As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, head coach Gary Stead made it clear that it is too early to decide, whether Williamson will be available for the World Cup or not as he is currently undergoing rehab. But he also told that if not as a player, he would bring him to India as a mentor for sure.

“Look, it’s still far too early to know,” Stead said ahead of the five-match ODI series in Pakistan. “He’s had the operation and, to date, what we know, that’s been successful. So he is in the very, very early stages of his rehab programme”, Stead told.

“It’s obviously pretty non-weight-bearing at this stage, and he’s in a brace. So, it’s really just meeting milestones as we go. Our line around Kane, at the moment, is still it’s unlikely that he will be available, but we certainly don’t want to rule out a person of his class and calibre, and the things he brings to this team, too early in case there is that chance still”, he added.

“Yeah, absolutely [would take him to India as a mentor]”, he further.

Williamson injured himself in the season opener match in the IPL between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, while attempting a catch and hurt his innings during the process. The reports said that he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and eventually had to leave India on crutches. He has successfully operated his knee and now we have to wait till he gets fully recovered.











