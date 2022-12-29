Kane Williamson Turns into 1st New Zealand Batter To Hit 5 Double Centuries In Check Cricket. Watch | Cricket Information

Kane Williamson scored an unbeaten double century on Thursday to present New Zealand an edge towards Pakistan on the fourth day of the continued first Check at Nationwide Stadium Karachi. The guests declared their innings on 612 for 9 of their first innings. The previous skipper rode his luck handy the Blackcaps a 174-run lead as they attempt to power a lead to a Check that seemed to be meandering towards a draw and take cost of the two-match sequence.

Williamson reached 200 with a single off spinner Abrar Ahmed, batting for ten hours and putting 21 boundaries and a six in an innings which noticed him overturn two leg-before choices on 13 and 116.

Watch the second Kane Williamson raced to his double hundred:

It’s price noting that Williamson has turn into the primary New Zealand batter to hit 5 double centuries in Check cricket. He surpassed Brendon McCullum, who scored 4 Check double tons.

Within the first Check vs Pakistan, Williamson survived two stumpings off spinner Nauman Ali on 15 and 21.

Resuming on 440 for six on Thursday, Williamson and Ish Sodhi defied Pakistan’s bowling within the first session because the pair took the whole to 595 earlier than their seventh wicket stand was damaged.

Sodhi was caught off Ahmed for 65 to higher his earlier greatest, additionally towards Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2018.

Tim Southee and Neil Wagner fell with out scoring as New Zealand misplaced three wickets within the house of two runs, however final man Ajaz Patel held his floor to assist Williamson attain the milestone.

Ahmed completed with 5 for 205 — his second five-wicket haul — whereas Nauman Ali took 3 for 185.

New Zealand are taking part in their first Check sequence in Pakistan for 20 years.

